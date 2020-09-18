So, students, we want to hear from you. Your voice is important to us. If you are in high school, fill out this survey. Share it widely! We are hoping to get a diverse set of responses.
(And if you are younger, feel free to take part — but check in with a parent first!) You may get a call from a reporter, and your perspectives will help inform our coverage.
If you’re not yet in high school, and want to fill out the form, check with a parent or guardian first. You can read our full submission and discussion guidelines here.