These are some of the stories we have told with the help of high school students. As the pandemic school year begins across the nation, you have provided essential perspectives on what this strange school year looks like. And we want to keep telling your stories.

So, students, we want to hear from you. Your voice is important to us. If you are in high school, fill out this survey. Share it widely! We are hoping to get a diverse set of responses.

(And if you are younger, feel free to take part — but check in with a parent first!) You may get a call from a reporter, and your perspectives will help inform our coverage.

wpRequest for Reader Submission
Students! Help us tell the story of how schools are reopening.
High school students – we need your help telling the story of the pandemic school year. Whether you’re headed back full-time or part-time, or learning remotely, we want to hear about your experiences. Fill out this form and a reporter may contact you. We will check with you or a guardian before we publish your name or photos you contribute.

If you’re not yet in high school, and want to fill out the form, check with a parent or guardian first. You can read our full submission and discussion guidelines here.
Tell the Post
Read our full submission guidelines here