Colleges are facing added uncertainty as well as expenses, Northam (D) said Tuesday at George Mason University, where he announced the plan. “But one side effect of the pandemic has potential to help,” he said. “That’s the low interest rates that we are seeing right now.”

“Families all over the country are taking advantage of record-low interest rates to refinance their home mortgages, and we want our public institutions to benefit as well,” Northam said. “Refinancing will free up millions of dollars in savings, allowing our colleges and universities to make critical investments, meet the needs of Virginia students and continue offering a world-class education.”

The governor was joined by the president of GMU and by some legislative leaders, who committed to support the portion of the plan that would require lawmakers’ approval.

“As stewards of the Commonwealth’s finances, we are always seeking creative solutions to financial issues,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke E. Torian (D-Prince William) said in a statement. “Helping public colleges and universities restructure their debt obligations allows them to focus their resources on the pressing needs they face right now as a result of the pandemic.”

The plan would produce a wide range of savings at different schools. According to the governor’s office, it could save $58 million at GMU, nearly $44 million at James Madison University, $40 million at Virginia Tech, nearly $13 million at Virginia State University and $344,000 at the University of Virginia.

The plan would refinance bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia and the Virginia College Building Authority that schools use for capital projects. Schools could defer their principal payments through the 2022-2023 academic year.