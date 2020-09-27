The Executive Board of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, which represents more than 6,000 school principals and other school leaders, voted unanimously Sunday to declare a vote of “no confidence” in de Blasio, hoping to draw attention to the acute teacher shortages faced by schools across the city.

“We’ve been calling out the staffing shortage all summer long,” said Mark Cannizzaro, president of the council. “I’m not confident right now that everyone has the teachers that they need.”

AD

AD

New York is one of the only major urban school districts to attempt to reopen classrooms. De Blasio has been aggressively pushing the plan, citing the city’s remarkably low infection rate.

In other parts of the country, districts with far higher infection rates have reopened schools with mixed results. Thousands of cases have emerged among students and staff, and many have been forced to quarantine at home.

The mayor put forth a plan this summer to offer face-to-face instruction for families who wanted it, representing a tremendous step for a city that had once been the epicenter of the pandemic. It would also require a feat of logistics: The school system has more than 1 million students and 1,800 schools, making it by far the nation’s largest district.

AD

But the plan has faced tremendous opposition from parents, teachers and principals who complained about staffing shortages, safety standards and a lack of predictability and transparency. In August, the teachers union threatened to strike if the city did not agree to their health and safety demands. And de Blasio has had to twice push back the start of school.

In a statement, Miranda Barbot, a New York City schools spokeswoman, defended the mayor’s plan, though she did not address the specifics of the council’s criticisms.

AD

“This week, more kids will be safely sitting in New York City classrooms than in any other major American city — a testament to city leadership and our educators’ commitment to their students, and the importance of in-person education,” Barbot said.

AD

The city’s plan allows for families to choose whether they want to keep their children home for full-time virtual learning or if they want to send them back for “blended instruction,” attending school for part of the week and learning virtually from home on other days The blended model would bring students back in small cohorts to prevent crowding in classrooms. About 54 percent of students are set to return to school buildings, but some students have switched to virtual classes at the last minute.

But de Blasio’s plan did not account for the massive increase in staffing those options would require — nor the fact that many teachers, like those with underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable to covid-19, would receive clearances to work from home. In some schools, there are so many educators who received medical accommodations to work from home that there are no longer enough teachers to teach face-to-face classes.

AD

In some high schools, that means that students who arrive at school for face-to-face instruction may instead use laptops in classrooms for classes from teachers working remotely. But that’s not possible for younger students, who need close supervision.

The city pledged to hire thousands more teachers, but as of Friday, the council said elementary school principals reported needing 1,200 more teachers.