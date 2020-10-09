A not particularly prescient teacher wrote on the report card: “He has too many of the wrong ambitions and his energy is too often misplaced."
In French, his teacher wrote: “An intelligent boy who could be very much better with a little concentration in class.”
This was written about his math class: “His term marks amounted to 17 percent of the maximum and he missed the final exams. He is certainly on the road to failure if this goes on.
In “general sciences,” his teacher wrote: “His work always lacks effort. He is content to ‘drift’ instead of using his abilities.”
Art: “Good work this term.”
Handwork (shop): “Weak practical work and still lazy.”
Physical training: “Good."
Religious instruction: “Work fair — and his attitude in class most unsatisfactory.”
And there’s more. Here’s the way it looks: