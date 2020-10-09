This week, talks between the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) briefly shifted to a stand-alone bill for the airline industry, which has received more than $50 billion. But it was nixed after unions, including the American Federation of Teachers, urged Democrats to pursue a broader relief package.

Besides delivering aid to millions of Americans in economic peril, the proposed relief packages under discussion this week would have provided between $70 billion and $175 billion in aid for public schools. Members of both sides of the aisle have proposed delivering more aid to schools, but their efforts have died along with the bills that contained them.

In a letter to lawmakers in June, the Council of Chief State School Officers, which represents top education officials in every state, estimated it would cost at least $158 billion to reopen schools. Without a relief package, the American Federation of Teachers said it could mean the loss of 1.4 million education jobs.

“Schools and educators are doing what they always do, which is responding and rising to the occasion and trying to make it work no matter the circumstances,” said Danny Carlson, director of advocacy and activism for the National Association of Elementary School Principals. “They’re making it work in the short term but I really think there’s going to be a reckoning in the coming months if the federal government doesn’t step up and provide resources.”

James F. Lane, Virginia’s education chief, said the pandemic has created an immense — and persisting — financial burden on districts. Without additional funds, some districts may be forced to keep their school buildings closed.

“The additional relief money through another package is essential to our schools being able to meet all of the obligations that they’ll have in the second semester,” Lane said. “Additional relief dollars will give school divisions the opportunity to procure the necessary PPE and all of the resources necessary to ensure that schools are safe.”

In an effort to reduce the chance of an outbreak, schools have sunk millions into masks and face shields for students and staff, thermometers for temperature checks, gallons of disinfectant, air purifiers and foggers to sanitize classrooms.

Then there are personnel costs: Many schools will not be able to reduce class size to enforce social distancing if they do not hire additional teachers. New York City needs thousands more teachers to teach in-person classes, because so many of its educators qualified for medical waivers to teach virtually from home.

Students said the delay reaffirmed what they have long believed: that elected officials care little about education. Lola Hodgins, a senior at a magnet high school in Philadelphia, said she and her classmates felt abandoned by the district when schools shut down in mid-March and waited nearly two months to start virtual learning. The federal dollars, she said, are desperately needed.

“It just feels like we’re at the bottom of [President Trump’s] priority list, or at the bottom of anybody’s priority list,” said Hodgins, 18.

Theron Schutte, superintendent of the Marshalltown Community School District in Iowa, was forced by the state to reopen schools even when his community’s positivity rates were above 10 percent, far above what public health experts say is safe. His community is also home to a meatpacking plant, which was forced to remain open through the pandemic.

But reopening schools safely has proved very costly.

“It requires significant money and resources to do it,” Schutte said. He’s spent in excess of $1 million on a range of equipment to keep students and staff safe, including masks, face shields, desk shields and disinfectant foggers. “I’m also banking on and hoping that we have additional support on the back end of this to pay for all of that.”

Many are bracing for the coming fiscal crisis. States, which provide a significant share of the funding for school districts, have already begun cutting school funding.

Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises has already frozen spending in her district and also let go 450 temporary workers — people who played a variety of roles, from serving as parent liaisons to tracking down students who did not show up. She anticipates she’ll see a substantial drop in state revenue in the coming years — she called it a “cliff.”

“This is now an ongoing expense for as long as the virus is with us,” Santelises said. The district has seen pandemic-related expenses piling up, including paying the Comcast bills for thousands of families who otherwise would not be able to afford Internet.

The costs have extended beyond PPE. Los Angeles Unified, the nation’s second largest school district, has served 68 million meals since its schools shuttered in mid-March. A quarter of those meals went to adults who the district decided to feed out of its own pockets.

Austin Beutner, superintendent of Los Angeles Unified, said schools have taken on broader roles during the pandemic in the hopes of seeing a boost in federal and state support. The district has also created its own coronavirus testing program — even though federal funds for testing have gone to states and counties — not schools.