The decision from appellate Judges Jeffrey R. Howard and Sandra L. Lynch was the second straight legal win for Harvard in a lawsuit with major stakes for higher education nationwide. Students for Fair Admissions, a group opposed to the use of race in admissions, sued the university in 2014 in an effort to halt what it alleged was unlawful discrimination.
The case went to trial in late 2018. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs ruled in 2019 for Harvard on all counts. The plaintiff appealed soon after.
Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said in a statement Thursday: “While we are disappointed with the opinion of the First Circuit Court of Appeals, our hope is not lost. This lawsuit is now on track to go up to the U.S. Supreme Court where we will ask the justices to end these unfair and unconstitutional race-based admissions policies at Harvard and all colleges and universities.”
Harvard, backed by many other colleges and universities and education groups, has denied the plaintiff’s allegations of wrongdoing. The university says it adheres to Supreme Court rulings over decades that have allowed the use of race within certain limits.
“Today’s decision once again finds that Harvard’s admissions policies are consistent with Supreme Court precedent, and lawfully and appropriately pursue Harvard’s efforts to create a diverse campus that promotes learning and encourages mutual respect and understanding in our community,” Harvard spokeswoman Rachael Dane said in a statement. “As we have said time and time again, now is not the time to turn back the clock on diversity and opportunity.”