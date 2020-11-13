The latest data from New York shows that the rate of positive coronavirus tests is not quite there but is rising. On Thursday, he tweeted that the rate was 2.6 percent and said: “We still have a chance to turn this around. Each and every one of us has a role to play. Let’s get it done.” But by Friday, he said the rate for the city had risen to 2.83 percent, and he issued the warning about schools closing as early as Monday.
Though the infection rate for city schools is less than 1 percent, according to the latest data, de Blasio and officials in other cities and school districts are making decisions based on community infection rates.
The potential closure of New York City schools comes amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases around the country. For the seventh time in nine days, the United States on Thursday broke records in the number of new coronavirus cases — 153,000 — as some states are ordering new restrictions and a number of school districts are closing or planning to close in states around the country.
Virtually all schools were shuttered in spring when the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States, and districts struggled to reopen this fall for the 2020-2021 school year.
Most reopened with a hybrid model — some students learning at home and some at school — though many families opted to keep their children at home for all-remote classes. New York City opened its schools for the 2020-2021 school year last month after several delays and a threatened teachers’ strike.