The case, which was first reported in the midst of a national college-admissions scandal, appeared to be another alleged example of the desperate lengths some wealthy parents were willing to go to secure admission to prestigious colleges for their children.
Zhao and Brand were charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. According to federal prosecutors, they worked with a co-conspirator who runs a fencing academy in Virginia and a fencing-related charity to further the scheme.
The scandal first came to light when the Boston Globe reported on an eyebrow-raising real estate transaction: Brand sold his Massachusetts home to Zhao for nearly $1 million, almost double its assessed value. One of Zhao’s sons, a student at St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., at the time, was shortly afterward admitted to Harvard and competed on the fencing team.
Zhao, Brand and their attorneys did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Zhao, the chief executive of a global telecommunications business, told the Globe at the time that the purchase of the home was an investment and a way to help Brand, whom he considered a friend, and that his son’s academic credentials were such that he did not need help getting into Harvard.
Harvard dismissed Brand in July after an investigation concluded he had violated the school’s conflict-of-interest policy.
“This case is part of our long-standing effort to expose and deter corruption in college admissions,” U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement announcing the charges. “Millions of teenagers strive for college admission every year. We will do our part to make that playing field as level as we possibly can.”
Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.