Zhao and Brand were charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. According to federal prosecutors, they worked with a co-conspirator who runs a fencing academy in Virginia and a fencing-related charity to further the scheme.

Bill Weinreb, an attorney for Zhao, said in an emailed statement: “Jack Zhao’s children were academic stars in high school and internationally competitive fencers who obtained admission to Harvard on their own merit. Both of them fenced for Harvard at the Division One level throughout their college careers. Mr. Zhao adamantly denies these charges and will vigorously contest them in court.”

The scandal came to light when the Boston Globe reported on an eyebrow-raising real estate transaction: Brand sold his Massachusetts home to Zhao for nearly $1 million, almost double its assessed value. One of Zhao’s sons, a student at St. Albans School in D.C. at the time, was shortly afterward admitted to Harvard and competed on the fencing team.

Zhao, Brand and Brand’s attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Zhao, the chief executive of a global telecommunications business, told the Globe at the time that the purchase of the home was an investment and a way to help Brand, whom he considered a friend, and that his son’s academic credentials were such that he did not need help getting into Harvard.

Harvard’s full admissions committee reviews the applications of all recruited student-athletes, and the full committee, with about 40 members, votes on the admissions decisions.

Harvard dismissed Brand in July after an investigation concluded he had violated the school’s conflict-of-interest policy.

“This case is part of our long-standing effort to expose and deter corruption in college admissions,” U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement announcing the charges. “Millions of teenagers strive for college admission every year. We will do our part to make that playing field as level as we possibly can.”