New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution.

The shuttering of the 1.1 million-student New York City schools was the latest — and largest — closure in a wave of closures of schools across the country in recent days as coronavirus rates are skyrocketing and of schools

In Texas, Utah, Michigan, Georgia, Indiana and other states, some districts are temporarily closing schools that already opened, often because of pandemic-caused staffing shortages. In other places, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, San Diego, Sacramento, Minneapolis and Topeka, Kan., districts have put off plans to reopen school buildings for the first time in the 2020-2021 school year.

Coronavirus rates are soaring in many places across the country and are the highest they have been since the pandemic began last spring. Some governors are issuing stay-at-home orders and mask mandates, and Americans are being urged by health experts to stay home for Thanksgiving and not hold traditionally large gatherings. With the overall covid-19 death toll near 250,000, some health systems are overwhelmed.

While coronavirus infection rates have been rising in communities, available evidence shows that so far virus transmissions in schools have not been significant. When de Blasio last Friday warned that the coronavirus positivity rate had hit 2.83 percent, the transmission rate in New York City schools was only 0.16 percent.

There have been calls for officials to close other establishments first and keep schools open as long as possible — as is happening in Europe. But in a message that has been repeated in other places, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza said in a tweet Wednesday that “health and safety have always been our first priority” for students, staff and families.