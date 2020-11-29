De Blasio said the first couple of months of school had been instructive, and although he had previously said he would close city schools when weekly positivity rates reached 3 percent, he felt confident that he could keep schools open for younger students — who appear less likely to contract and spread the virus.
“We proved that schools could be extraordinarily safe because we put tremendous health and safety measures in place,” de Blasio said.
New York City schools closing because of rising coronavirus rates — and so are all schools in Kentucky
Under the new plan, preschoolers and students up to fifth grade will return to classrooms Dec. 7. Special-education students will return Dec. 10.
The city, home to over a million schoolchildren, was once the epicenter of the pandemic, the disease spreading quickly through densely populated working-class neighborhoods. It has killed more than 24,000 New Yorkers and left many more traumatized. Only about half of families chose the city’s hybrid learning option — where children would learn in classrooms some days and would take virtual classes the rest of the time. The other half opted for the fully remote option, with disproportionate numbers of students from Black and Latino neighborhoods — where the virus hit hardest — steering clear of in-person schools.