When Harvey took over in 1978 as its 12th president, the school was known as Hampton Institute and Jimmy Carter was in the White House.

Hampton was “slowly losing ground” at the time, according to the school, an acknowledgment of financial difficulties it faced in that era. But its position solidified under Harvey. Hampton was renamed as a university in 1984 in recognition of its academic expansion.

Hampton occupies a significant place among HBCUs. Founded in 1868 shortly after the Civil War, the school counts among its alumni the famed educator Booker T. Washington, Class of 1875.

Hampton enrolled about 4,300 students in fall 2019, including 3,700 undergraduates. Programs in business, communications, psychology and nursing are among its most popular. During Harvey’s tenure, the university launched 92 academic degrees, including 12 doctoral programs, and added 29 buildings to the campus. Hampton also built a weather antenna that can detect storms up to 2,000 miles away. And the endowment rose from $29 million to more than $300 million, the university said.

The “growth and development that I have witnessed under Dr. Harvey’s successful leadership have been, in a word, triumphant,” Wesley Coleman, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “The significance of this president’s legendary contributions to Hampton will be celebrated for generations.”

The university said more than 36,000 students graduated from Hampton during Harvey’s tenure.

“The formula for any success that I have had is based on five priorities: character traits of honesty, integrity, respect, trustworthiness and good personal behavior; high standards and values; a good work ethic; service to others; and appreciating and utilizing the team approach,” Harvey said in a statement.

Harvey is among relatively few educators in modern times to serve continuously as a college or university president for more than four decades. Richard Gouse, 74, has been president of the New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island since 1971.

Born in Alabama, Harvey received a bachelor’s degree in history from Talladega College in 1961 and a doctorate in higher education administration from Harvard University in 1972. He held senior administrative positions at Tuskegee University before coming to Hampton. He also owns a PepsiCo bottling company in Michigan.

The Chronicle of Higher Education listed Harvey’s total compensation in 2017 as $835,073, counting a base salary of $495,073 plus benefits. In a profile of Harvey in 2000, the Chronicle reported that he focused intensely on fundraising.