School
Sector
State
Gift $m
Prairie View A&M U.
HBCU
Texas
$50
North Carolina A&T State U.
HBCU
N.C.
$45
Howard U.
HBCU
D.C.
$40
Morgan State U.
HBCU
Md.
$40
Norfolk State U.
HBCU
Va.
$40
Santa Fe College
Public
Fla.
$40
Texas A&M International U.
HSI
Texas
$40
Borough of Manhattan Community College
HSI
N.Y.
$30
Hampton U.
HBCU
Va.
$30
Lehman College (City U. of New York)
HSI
N.Y.
$30
Virginia State U.
HBCU
Va.
$30
Winston-Salem State U.
HBCU
N.C.
$30
Alcorn State U.
HBCU
Miss.
$25
Bowie State U.
HBCU
Md.
$25
Claflin U.
HBCU
S.C.
$20
Delaware State U.
HBCU
Del.
$20
Lincoln U.
HBCU
Pa.
$20
Morehouse College
HBCU
Ga.
$20
Spelman College
HBCU
Ga.
$20
U. of Maryland Eastern Shore
HBCU
Md.
$20
Xavier U. of Louisiana
HBCU
La.
$20
Clark Atlanta U.
HBCU
Ga.
$15
Elizabeth City State U.
HBCU
N.C.
$15
Northeast Community College
Public
Neb.
$15
Walla Walla Community College
Public
Wash.
$15
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
Public
Ky.
$15
Whittier College
HSI
Calif.
$12
Tougaloo College
HBCU
Miss.
$6
Dillard U.
HBCU
La.
$5
Voorhees College
HBCU
S.C.
$4
Blackfeet Community College
Tribal
Mont.
unknown
Chief Dull Knife College
Tribal
Mont.
unknown
Indian River State College Foundation
Public
Fla.
unknown
Lake Area Technical College
Public
S.D.
unknown
Mitchell Technical College
Public
S.D.
unknown
Navajo Technical U.
Tribal
N.M.
unknown
Palo Alto College
HSI
Texas
*unknown
Salish Kootenai College
Tribal
Mont.
*unknown
Turtle Mountain Community College
Tribal
N.D.
unknown
Tuskegee U.
HBCU
Ala.
unknown
Sources: MacKenzie Scott’s donation list and school officials
*Note: Some schools have described the magnitude of the gift but not the precise amount. Salish Kootenai College received a seven-figure gift (in the millions), and Palo Alto College an eight-figure gift (meaning $10 million or more).
It is also worth noting that three scholarship organizations devoted to helping disadvantaged minority students go to college also received major gifts from Scott. They were the United Negro College Fund, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and TheDream.us, which serves students who arrived in the United States as undocumented immigrants when they were children.