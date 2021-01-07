School leaders, teachers, and educators from the nation’s urban public schools condemn the actions of the violent rioters who stormed and desecrated the Capitol at the encouragement of our president and his enablers. Make no mistake — this was not only an attack on the Capitol building, but on democracy itself. Citizens of the world are watching this display of lawlessness with shock and horror as the world’s beacon of civility — the shining “city upon a hill” — is reduced to a crime scene. Public school educators everywhere teach our children to respect our leaders, our institutions, and the process by which we as a nation choose our representatives, and we weep now at the loss of innocence and trust these events have wrought. Defiling our capitol and disrupting the work of the people’s House and Senate in an effort to overturn a free and fair election is a betrayal of our founding principles. Unfortunately, we are in this position because our president has lied repeatedly to the American public about who won this election and has promoted the treasonous notion that people should take matters into their own hands in attempting what is nothing short of insurrection.As we struggle to help our children understand how this happened and what it means, we should be clear about our collective outrage and our commitment to restoring peace and democracy in the months and years to come. Our students have lost so much over the past year, and now they must reconcile what they have been taught about the ideals of our democratic nation with the criminal attacks they are witnessing unfold in our capitol. The process of rebuilding and healing our country is now the great challenge of our lifetimes, and the nation’s public-school educators welcome our responsibility and charge to work toward a brighter future on behalf of our students and our country.
AASA, The School Superintendents Association — from executive director Dan Domenech
Yesterday families across America watched in horror the images that flashed across their television screens generated by the assault on one of our nation’s most hallowed grounds.The herculean efforts being done by school district administrators, building leaders, teachers and parents to educate our young learners regarding what’s right and what’s wrong was indirectly challenged following the senseless acts of vandalism at the Capitol building.With the holiday season in our rearview mirror and the new year just a week old, the question before our school system leaders is ‘How do we move forward, while at the same time, grapple with the ongoing public health crisis?’
NAACP — from President Derrick Johnson
What we are witnessing at this moment is the manifestation and culmination of reckless leadership, a pervasive misuse of power, and anarchy. This is not protesting or activism; this is an insurrection, an assault on our democracy, and a coup incited by President Trump.For the past four years, we’ve seen him chip away at the civility, integrity, and dignity of our nation. The pattern of President Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again that it is a grave threat and harm to the fragile fabric of our country. In the latest show of failed leadership, we witnessed the Capitol under siege by bad actors who had no other objective than to disrupt the constitutional proceedings of a fair and rightful transition of power. At this moment, President Trump is silent and continues to perpetuate lies and disinformation for his selfish amusement and personal gain.We must not allow President Trump to continue to place our nation in peril. The NAACP calls for President Trump’s impeachment so that he will never again be able to harm our beloved country, and more importantly, its people.
American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education — from president and chief executive Lynn M. Gangon
Our nation experienced a serious threat to our treasured democracy as rioters stormed one of our nation’s sacred buildings, the U.S. Capitol, intending damage and insurrection. We witnessed a challenge to our democracy that none of us could ever have imagined. Generated by our nation’s President, some Members of Congress, and their denial of the results of our free and open electoral process, this unlawful invasion of the Capitol has left us all stunned. Never could we imagine such an event would occur in our nation’s capital, the seat of our democracy.We are further outraged by the vast difference in how these rioters were treated by police as compared to how peaceful protesters for Black Lives Matter have been treated. The discrepancies are stark and maddening.As educators, we hold our responsibility to instill the values of democracy in our students as a core mission. We reinforce the will of the people by honoring the outcome of elections. We believe in equal opportunity and fairness for all citizens, and we name violations when we see them.The denigration of our democracy we experienced was fueled by incendiary rhetoric and unfounded allegations. We will not allow them to stand. Today, we renew our commitment to resisting hate and restoring hope, to our compact with Americans to promote the common good, to ensure equity, and to bring forth the American spirit that is the foundation of our nation.AACTE joins with like-minded citizens around the country who are determined to preserve our democracy and ensure the continuation of free and fair elections. Together, we will rise above the recklessness of these actions and focus on the peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris on January 20. We join our education colleagues in working tirelessly to ensure an inclusive, equitable and just society.