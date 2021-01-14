But the absence of debt cancellation in Thursday’s rescue plan has rattled advocates and increased pressure on Biden to use his executive authority.

In a joint statement, Americans for Financial Reform, the Center for Responsible Lending, Student Debt Crisis, Young Invincibles and the National Association of Consumer Advocates renewed their calls for the incoming president to provide relief to millions of borrowers.

“We hope the absence of debt cancellation in this package is a clear indication that President-Elect Biden is planning to act quickly to use his authority to cancel student debt through executive action,” the groups said.

But that appears less and less likely.

David Kamin, who will be deputy director of the National Economic Council in the Biden administration, told reporters last week that Biden would use executive authority to extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments before it ends this month. He said Biden supports congressional action to cancel $10,000 in education debt.

Biden has never committed to loan forgiveness through executive action and recently questioned whether such a move would be permissible.

“It’s arguable that the president may have the executive power to forgive up to $50,000 in student debt,” Biden told a group of columnists, including The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty, in December. “Well, I think that’s pretty questionable. I’m unsure of that. I’d be unlikely to do that.”

Tumulty reported that Biden said he was “optimistic” that much of his agenda could make it through Congress.