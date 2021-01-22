It also likened American progressives to European fascists and contended that the civil rights movement led by Martin Luther King Jr., had devolved into “identity politics.”

On Wednesday, Biden signed the “Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” which, among other things, disbanded the 1776 Advisory Commission. Trump had created it in November and ordered it to issue a report calling for “patriotic education.”

Section 10, Part C of Biden’s executive order says unceremoniously that the Nov. 2 executive order that Trump himself had signed establishing the 1776 Commission “is hereby revoked.”

Not long after the new president signed the order, the report could no longer be found on the White House website where it had resided for a few days.

Trump created the 18-member 1776 Advisory Commission after months of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice and charged it with promoting a “pro-American curriculum” that celebrates “the miracle of American history.”

Right-wing conservatives have long contended, falsely, that teachers who fail to present U.S. history as heroic and who discuss the country’s racist past and present are intentionally indoctrinating students to hate the United States.

Not only was the 1776 Commission’s report ridiculed by historians, but, according to the Associated Press, parts of it had been published earlier in writings by some members of the panel.