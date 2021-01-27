The confrontation has left families in a state of suspension, not knowing when their neighborhood school buildings will open.

AD

“This instability and chaos serves no one,” a frustrated Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) told reporters Tuesday.

A cautiously optimistic tone of the discussions between the school district and the Chicago Teachers Union had curdled by late Tuesday; union leaders said teachers needed to have access to a coronavirus vaccine — among other provisions — before safely returning to work.

AD

Appearing at a news conference with her schools chief, Janice Jackson, Lightfoot said teachers working in the hardest-hit Zip codes would be prioritized for a vaccination, but she argued it would be unfair to prioritize all teachers over other essential workers.

“We want to prioritize teachers, we will prioritize teachers, but we have to do it in the context of a plan that is data-driven and focused on first, those ... workplaces, those jobs that are at highest risk,” Lightfoot said of front-line workers such as sanitation and grocery store employees. “That is the fair and equitable thing to do.”

The outcome of Chicago’s negotiations will be closely watched by other districts around the country grappling with how to return students to classrooms.

AD

If no agreement is reached by Wednesday night and the district moves to sanction teachers for not returning to teach in-person classes, union delegates could hold a strike vote. A vote of only 50 percent plus one is needed to pass.

AD

The potential strike would be over unfair labor practices rather than issues such as wages, employment terms or a new contract, according to Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the CTU’s parent union and the nation’s second-largest for teachers.

“A safety strike is … about making sure that people’s health and safety and lives are protected,” Weingarten said. Weingarten noted that few unions in the AFT’s ranks have authorized safety strikes and none so far have gone from the step of authorizing a strike to hitting the picket lines.

AD

“We’ve seen very few safety strike authorizations because we’ve really tried to figure out how to reopen schools, for in-school learning,” Weingarten said.

A battle over plans

Prekindergarten and special-needs students were the first to return to classrooms since instruction went remote in the spring. Schools for those students reopened on Jan. 11 over the objections of many teachers, who protested the district’s reopening plan as inadequately safe. In response, the district locked some teachers out of remote teaching tools, threatened pay loss and discipline for defying orders to teach from the classroom.

AD

Feb. 1 marked the next deadline for kindergarten through eighth-grade students to return to classrooms, with teachers ordered back one week in advance. But ahead of the district’s Jan. 25 deadline for teachers, the union voted to instruct its members to continue teaching remotely. The district agreed to the union’s request to push back the teachers’ return deadline to Jan. 27, giving both sides more time to come to an agreement.

AD

In addition to vaccinations, the union has said personal protective equipment, better safety standards in school buildings and proper ventilation are among the things teachers need before they can safely return to the classroom. The union has also pushed for a broader criteria for granting remote-work accommodations.

Jackson said under its new proposal, the district has agreed to increase the amount of rapid coronavirus testing for school-based employees to twice a month and to begin offering free monthly coronavirus testing for students in the 10 Zip codes with the highest positivity rates.

AD

“When the district begins receiving vaccines directly from the federal government, we will also be prioritizing staff who work in those hardest-hit communities,” Jackson said. “The union has also demanded additional medical and caretaker accommodations for telework, and the district is prepared to offer as many accommodations as possible while ensuring we can safely instruct our students.”

AD

Jackson said the district is now offering “clear guidance” on when a classroom, school or district should revert to online learning. If coronavirus transmission crosses three separate classrooms and contact tracing cannot be attributed to an isolated incident, Jackson said a school will revert to online learning for 14 days. The entire district may suspend in-person learning if the district positivity rate reaches 3 percent, “as established by our surveillance testing program,” Jackson said.

Both Jackson and Lightfoot pointed to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday that indicated a study of schools that reopened last fall did not appear to “meaningfully” contribute to a rise in community transmission.

AD

“We can’t guarantee a covid-free environment but we can guarantee a strong plan in place that mitigates the spread of covid,” Jackson said, noting the district has not had to close any facilities due to an outbreak since prekindergarten and cluster groups returned to classrooms a little more than two weeks ago.

AD

The union has noted that since those schools resumed in-person learning, only 19 percent of eligible families have opted to return to physical classrooms.

Delays in communication

Jackson expressed confidence that schools can isolate when cases arise by immediately taking an affected classroom into quarantine.

But some teachers have said safety protocols aren’t being followed thoroughly enough.

LaTanya Jackson, a special-education teacher at New Sullivan Elementary and a mother of two, was worried about catching the coronavirus even before she returned to in-person teaching.

AD

She had requested a child-care accommodation; she wanted to continue teaching from home because she has a 4-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son who is remotely taking classes for second grade. She was denied.

AD

Jackson (who is not related to the schools superintendent) was told she had to go to the school building to continue receiving a paycheck. Within a week of returning, Jackson’s husband tested positive for the coronavirus and she quickly let her school administrators know she was probably exposed; Jackson, her husband and her son all tested positive.

“No one in my building was informed that they were exposed to someone who tested positive until late Friday night,” Jackson said, more than a day after she received her positive test result.