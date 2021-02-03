Biden’s choice for education secretary, Miguel Cardona, the state superintendent of Connecticut, goes before a Senate committee on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing, and is expected to be approved by the full Senate.

Bowman addresses his comments to Cardona as well as to his legislative colleagues, writing: “We can no longer watch children be brutalized on school grounds and wait for justice while we have the policy tools to legislate it.”

By Jamaal Bowman

Last week, a video surfaced of a Black 16-year-old girl being slammed to the floor by a cop at Liberty High School in Osceola County, Fla. The girl appeared to be knocked unconscious and her parents have reported that she is suffering from memory loss.

This tragic and violent incident is not uncommon. Today, it must be the work of the federal government to disrupt violence and unjust punishment in schools. As a father of a young girl, a lifelong educator, and now a member of Congress, I say to my colleagues and to President Biden’s nominee for secretary of education, Miguel Cardona: Now is the time for the U.S. Department of Education to aggressively work to end the school-to-prison pipeline.

Cardona is well-positioned to do this if he is confirmed. As the first Latinx person nominated for secretary of education, Cardona is a welcome change from Betsy DeVos’s disastrous tenure steering the Education Department, with racial justice a key focus of his career in education. His mandate now is clear: We can no longer watch children be brutalized on school grounds and wait for justice while we have the policy tools to legislate it.

The school-to-prison pipeline — the disproportionality that exists in handing out school discipline in schools to Black and Brown students for simple infractions — pushes kids out of classrooms and into our ever-growing system of mass incarceration.

When a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, person of color) child makes a mistake or is rambunctious — as all children are — they are often demonized, humiliated and marginalized through discipline practices that are rooted in racism. Institutional biases mark these students as problems to be handled rather than children to be nurtured; thus, a vicious cycle of punishment ensues.

This is the preK-12 experience for too many of these children. Beginning in nursery school, BIPOC children are suspended and expelled at higher rates. In 2012, despite making up 16 percent of students in the United States, Black students accounted for 42 percent of out-of-school suspensions, were 3.8 times as likely to be suspended as White students, and were twice as likely to be expelled. BIPOC children are also more likely to attend schools with metal detectors. Cardona can and must commit to disrupting these injustices.

Growing up and attending schools in this atmosphere, I experienced these biases as a Black boy in schools. I was suspended and discarded. I was told to go to hell by administrators. I was placed in classes far beneath my intelligence. I even had a teacher tell me my life was ruined.

Ending the school-to-prison pipeline is not a small task and requires detangling the myth of white superiority from our entire education system. But there are many places to start.

First, we must teach BIPOC history and culture in our schools, so that children can learn the global contributions of BIPOC people and our BIPOC kids can feel empowered. The majority of public school teachers are White; we must recruit, train and retain more teachers of color, and train all teachers using an anti-racist curriculum.

We must hire more social workers and counselors in our schools than police officers. Reallocating funding from school policing to hiring mental health professionals throughout the public school system would benefit both academic performance and school safety. Police officers are not trained in empathy and compassion, which is exactly what developing children need.

At the Bronx middle school I founded and served as principal, we had one counselor for every 66 students. It is no wonder we were consistently rated as having one of the best learning environments in New York City.

Further, we can implement restorative justice practices in our schools. If a child commits harm against the community, let’s do the work of helping that child understand the harm that was done. Instead of dismissing and suspending, use mistakes as opportunities for the entire school community to learn and grow.

We also must establish healthy social and emotional relationships with students through the Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum, and implement a holistic, interdisciplinary curriculum that includes play, music, the arts, sports and collaboration. When children are engaged in deep, vigorous learning that activates their entire brain, they will do everything to uplift their school environment.

