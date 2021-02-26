Carranza’s departure comes at a time when the district is working to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic — and after repeated clashes with the mayor about who was in charge of education policy and over how to desegregate the city’s schools.

Desegregation was Carranza’s top priority when he was hired away from the Houston Independent School District in 2018 by de Blasio — but he found obstacles to that goal in the NYC school system, which serves 1.1 million students.

Porter is a veteran educator who is now the executive superintendent of the Bronx.

Before running the Houston system, Carranza — the grandson of immigrants from Mexico — had been superintendent in San Francisco for four years, and was previously a bilingual classroom teacher, a school principal and a senior-level administrator in Las Vegas and Tucson.

On Thursday, Carranza caused a stir when he criticized the Biden administration’s decision to require states to administer federally mandated standardized tests this spring during the coronavirus pandemic. The administration allowed states some flexibility about how and when to give the tests.

Carranza, when asked what kind of exams the district could give, said: “As an educator I would say to parents, there is an opt-out. And if there is ever a time to consider whether that opt-out makes sense for you, this is the time.”

In April 2018, a month into his tenure as chancellor, Carranza stoked controversy by tweeting about some wealthy parents in an Upper West Side neighborhood in Manhattan who had been vocal at a meeting about a plan to diversify the public schools there.