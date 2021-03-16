The pandemic forced schools in the Washington region to shutter for close to a year — but officials are now starting to welcome children back into classrooms.

The return is moving at different paces in different places, and the definition of in-person schooling has changed: Kids come to campus for just a few days a week, and sometimes sit in front of screens at their desks to watch teachers lead lessons virtually from elsewhere. The nation’s capital now serves 10,000 students in-person, and schools in Northern Virginia have pledged to welcome all children who choose in-person schooling by mid-March. By comparison, Maryland’s largest district is dragging its feet — although Montgomery County parents are pressuring school board officials to begin returning children soon.

Teddy Amenabar, an editor for The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.