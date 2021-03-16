Do you have questions about how school systems are returning kids to the classroom? The Washington Post’s Hannah Natanson, Perry Stein and Donna St. George will answer questions Tuesday at noon. Natanson covers K-12 schools in Virginia, Stein reports on schools in D.C. and St. George writes about K-12 instruction in Maryland.
Submit your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional.
Looking for more? Follow all three reporters on Twitter to get the latest reporting on schools in the DMV. Natanson is @hannah_natanson. Stein is @PerryStein. St. George is @DonnaStGeorge.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor for The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.