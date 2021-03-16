The pandemic school year Students, guardians and teachers experience a very different school year as the coronavirus disrupts the country’s education system

Schools reopening: What to know about safety | The CDC’s roadmap to reopening schools | Inside Biden’s struggle to meet his school reopening promises

The 2020-2021 school year: As schools reopen, Asian American students are missing from classrooms | Schoolchildren are struggling with mental health

Higher Ed: Community colleges at a crossroads | Living on-campus during the pandemic | Education Department extends pause on federal student loan payments

The DMV: D.C. rolls out new school coronavirus testing program | Early signs that pandemic fallout will linger into next academic year in Alexandria | Northern Virginia schools begin vaccinating staff

We want to hear from you

Have a question about schools reopening in the D.C. region? Ask The Post. (March 16 | 12 p.m. ET)

Tell us how school reopening is going? Parents, guardians and teachers | Students

Financial aid: How has the pandemic affected how you’ll pay for college?

Show More