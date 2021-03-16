Millard is within weeks of giving birth to their third child, she said in an email, and her husband has requested a leave of absence but has been told no substitute has yet been found. One complication is that district schools are reopening for the first time in a year next month for students who want to return for in-person learning.

“Minneapolis public schools are going back to in-person in April for the first time, and it is correlating exactly when my husband is needing to take a two-week parental leave for the birth of our third baby and to support me through a high-risk, high complication pregnancy,” she said.

Her husband’s school, she said, has done a “great job communicating with him” about his request to take leave, “but they are having no luck finding a short-call substitute that can fill the position.”

One tweet she posted reads: “I need your help getting the word out: do you know any reserve teachers that could substitute for my husband (a 7th grade MPLS teacher) so that he can parental leave when our 3rd baby comes in April? MPS can’t find a substitute and have asked us to reach out to our networks…”

The district’s human resources documents show that her husband can take the requested leave — and Millard made clear in a separate tweet that officials were not telling him he couldn’t if he doesn’t find a substitute. District and school officials were not immediately available for comment.

She said in an email that she knows any substitute who takes over for her husband will have a tough job, having to handle both in-person students as well as those who are at home learning remotely. But she said her social media pleas have led to “some promising leads.”

“We’re not sure what will happen if it can’t be filled,” she wrote.

Districts across the country are reporting shortages of substitute teachers for reasons including insufficient knowledge of how to teach remotely, lack of child care, and fear of returning to schools without being vaccinated. The headlines tell the stories: