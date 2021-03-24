It is the most significant step Maryland has made toward resolving a protracted legal battle over the inequitable funding of the four public universities. The state must now finalize a settlement agreement with the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education, a group of graduates of the historically Black institutions, by June.

The decision is a reversal for Hogan, who in the past has rejected the more than half billion dollar settlement proposed by the coalition.

In 2019, the governor offered a third of the amount and described it as the state’s “final” offer. Last year he vetoed a bill that would have pumped $577 million into the schools over the next 10 years, calling it “too costly.”

Lawmakers who have long pushed for a settlement credit the advocacy of the coalition, students, university leaders, pro bono attorneys and others for the lawsuit nearing its end.

“This is about people power,” said state Sen. Charles E. Sydnor III (D-Baltimore County), who sponsored the Senate bill. “And it’s finally an acknowledgment that the state engaged in an activity that it shouldn’t have been engaged in.”

The coalition filed a lawsuit in 2006, alleging that the state hurt the HBCUs’ enrollment by letting other state colleges duplicate programs that once attracted a diverse student body to their schools.

Negotiations between the state and the coalition stalled after several rounds of court-ordered mediation.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) reintroduced the legislation earlier this year and called on the state to use some of the proceeds from a tobacco settlement.

Beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year, the state will provide $57.7 million a year to be divided up between the four universities based on student enrollment. Morgan State will receive $24 million in the first year, Bowie State $16.8 million, Eastern Shore $9.7 million and Coppin State $9 million in the first year.

The funding is considered supplemental and not meant to supplant state appropriations. The University System of Maryland will also work with the four universities to create online programs, while the Maryland Higher Education Commission will reevaluate its process for approving new academic programs.

The agreement represents what advocates hope will be a sea change in the way Maryland regards institutions born out of legal segregation and never fully integrated into the state’s higher education system.

State and federal authorities have documented the inequitable treatment of the four universities over the years. Maryland poured resources into its other public colleges while ignoring requests for investment in facilities and academic programs that could attract and retain students and faculty.

Earl S. Richardson, president of Morgan State from 1984 to 2010, recalled the years he spent pleading with the state for the resources showered on other public research universities. Even as Morgan State burnished its national reputation in the sciences, he said the support never fully materialized.

“We tried cajoling, lobbying, compromising … performing only to be told stick to your knitting,” Richardson said. “This lawsuit was not born our of anger or malice. It was a desperate act of last resort.”

A 2005 decision by the Maryland Higher Education Commission to approve a joint MBA program between the University of Baltimore and Towson University set the coalition lawsuit in motion. Morgan State said the agreement would divert White students from its MBA program, which had recorded steady enrollment of White students before the University of Baltimore started its own in the 1970s.

The joint degree was scrapped, but it was emblematic of the lasting legacy of segregation in Maryland’s higher education system, said David Burton, president of Morgan State’s Class of 1967 who helped form the coalition.

“Towson was not even half the size of Morgan when I was there but had surpassed Morgan in size, scale and student body,” he said. “It was one of many examples of how the state had systematically undermined the competitiveness of its HBCUs.”

The coalition found that traditionally White public universities in Maryland had 122 academic programs that are not duplicated anywhere within the state system. Historically black state schools had only 11 such offerings.

Indeed, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake recommended the parties enter mediation in 2013 to redress what she called a “shameful history of de jure segregation” and “practices of unnecessary program duplication that continue to have segregative effects.”

Maryland leaders have over the years acknowledged the state’s troubled history of segregation in higher education but have argued that increased financial support to the four universities has largely remedied the problem. Advocates for the HBCUs say establishing parity within the public university system requires greater investment.

“We’ve been battling for a long time,” said Joan Carter Conway, a former senator from Baltimore City who pushed legislation after the MBA program at Morgan State was duplicated. “I just want things to smooth out and that we get our adequate share and we get what’s due to us.”

Maryland is one of several states that have been forced to atone for disparities in public higher education. Alabama in 2006 agreed to pay $600 million toward a 30-year campus renovation plan for its two historically Black public institutions. Four years earlier, a U.S. district court ordered Mississippi to spend more than $500 million on its three historically Black colleges.

All of the schools have benefited from the groundswell of philanthropic giving after George Floyd’s death sparked national protests against police brutality and racial inequality. The outpouring of financial support has been a welcomed change for historically Black institutions that are routinely ignored by big donors. But advocates for the schools say disparities created by public policy require public policy solutions.