Previously, the university had also agreed to pay more than $200 million in a 2018 federal class action settlement involving women who were patients of former USC gynecologist George Tyndall. Counting Thursday’s developments, the total bill for legal settlements now exceeds $1 billion.

At the heart of the litigation was the conduct of Tyndall and how the university responded to reports of abuse. Tyndall is awaiting trial on criminal charges in connection with accusations that for many years he subjected patients to unnecessary penetration and other inappropriate touching.

In all, attorneys said, 710 women who alleged they were victimized by Tyndall pursued civil lawsuits against USC in California courts. Those suits were addressed in the settlement announced Thursday afternoon.

USC called the agreement “fair and reasonable” and said it will end the litigation in state court. Its board of trustees ratified the settlement.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community,” university President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. “We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall.”

John Manly, an attorney for a firm that represented more than 230 of the plaintiffs, said: “This historic settlement came about through the bravery of hundreds of women and girls who had the courage to stand up and refuse to be silenced. We appreciate the diligent efforts of the survivors’ attorneys who worked with us to obtain this measure of justice and healing. The enormous size of this settlement speaks to the immense harm done to our clients and the culpability of USC.”

Tyndall, now 74, was arrested in June 2019 on 29 felony counts connected to accusations of sexual assault and abuse. Five additional counts were announced last summer. Tyndall has pleaded not guilty.

Leonard Levine, an attorney for Tyndall, said Thursday he “continues to deny all criminal charges.” Levine said he expects a trial to start later this year. In response to Folt’s statement about the settlement, Levine said Tyndall “continues to deny any and all allegations and looks forward to his day in court.”

Fred Ryan, publisher and chief executive of The Washington Post, is a member of the USC Board of Trustees.

USC said it will pay for the settlement over the next two years through “a combination of litigation reserves, insurance, deferred capital spending, the potential sale of non-essential assets and careful management of expenses.”