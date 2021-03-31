Juneteenth, which has long been celebrated by African Americans, gained attention last summer as racial justice demonstrations occurred across the country. Several Maryland institutions, including the state’s flagship university in College Park, gave employees the day off last year.

“The granting of leave came in the emotionally raw weeks following the killing of George Floyd, and was meant to help us confront the pain and indignity that slavery has left behind,” Jay A. Perman, chancellor of the state university system, said in a statement.

As the day becomes an institutional holiday for the system’s 12 universities and three higher-education centers, Perman said Juneteenth remains a day of reckoning. He added that he hopes the day will provide time for students and employees to reflect on the work that remains to “examine and redress our part in anti-Black racism and systemic inequities.”

Darryll J. Pines, who became president of the University of Maryland at College Park amid last summer’s unrest, said the move underscores his commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Since becoming president, my administration has worked with our community to prioritize and amplify this work: partnering with many student leaders on critical issues, honoring Maryland trailblazers and pursuing an anti-racist agenda,” Pines said in a message to the university community.

Pines late last year unveiled plans to name new residence halls after four former students, including Hiram Whittle and Elaine Johnson Coates, the first African American man to be admitted to the university and the first African American woman to graduate from U-Md. with an undergraduate degree, respectively.

Earlier this month, the U-Md. president announced that the school was on the cusp of receiving record-high applications from Black and Latinx students, and unveiled measures designed to increase access to the university — including the extension of a test-optional admissions practice through spring and fall of 2022 and 2023.