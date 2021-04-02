Queally, as rector of the 3,900-student university, leads the board of trustees and has emerged as a staunch defender of leaving the surnames of the Rev. Robert Ryland and Douglas Southall Freeman on prominent campus buildings. Ryland, the school’s founding president in the mid-19th century, was an enslaver, and Freeman, a trustee and rector in the early 20th century, supported racial segregation and eugenics.

On March 26, Queally came to campus to meet with faculty, staff and student representatives who want to remove the names. Many in the campus community have said it is wrong to honor figures from the school’s past strongly associated with white supremacy.

Afterward, seven faculty leaders who were there wrote an account of the meeting that sharply criticized Queally. They wrote that the rector said he considered the issue of building names a “closed matter” but that he wanted “to help Black, Brown and ‘regular students.’ ”

They also wrote that Queally characterized the effort to change the names as “cancel culture” and that he believed the university would be failing in its duty to prepare students for the “real world” if it did remove the names.

At another point, they wrote, Queally “interrupted a Black woman staff member in the middle of her initial comments and noted that she sounded angry. He then proceeded to direct a series of comments and questions at this staff member over much of the remaining hour in a largely adversarial manner.”

The faculty leaders who wrote the account were Karen Kochel, Stephen Long, Cassandra Marshall, Noah Sachs, Andrew Schoeneman, Peter Smallwood and Thad Williamson. They are all professors on the faculty senate.

Asked about the faculty account, Queally sent a one-paragraph written statement through a university spokeswoman. He did not dispute specific quotes the faculty attributed to him.

“Our conversation with a small number of faculty and staff leaders on Friday was intended to be candid, personal, and open,” Queally said in the statement. “Those present spoke with honesty, passion, and conviction. The evidence of our commitment to equity and inclusion on our campus is abundant, and our support for all students is unwavering.”

Queally, through the spokeswoman, declined an interview request.

Queally, according to a university website, is from Palm Beach, Fla., and earned a bachelor’s degree from Richmond in 1986. He is also the father of three Richmond graduates. He is a significant donor to the university, and his name appears on three campus structures: the Queally Center for Admission and Career Services, Queally Hall and Queally Athletics Center.

Jessica Washington, who is assistant director of student engagement and the Bonner Scholars Program for the university, stepped forward Friday to identify herself as the Black staff member whom Queally had addressed in the meeting. She corroborated the faculty account, in a telephone interview with The Washington Post. “I felt attacked, I felt bullied, I felt dehumanized,” she said of her exchange with Queally.

Kayla Corbin, 21, a senior from Queens, N.Y., belongs to a group called the Black Student Coalition that has sought removal of the Ryland and Freeman names. She and others from the coalition met with Queally after the rector met with faculty and staff. That meeting also was contentious, according to Corbin.

Corbin said she was troubled by Queally’s demeanor as he addressed the students. “He kept being very dismissive,” she said. “Not at all what someone would expect from a rector.” She said that when she read the faculty account of Queally’s reference to Black, Brown and “regular students,” it struck a chord with her. “Exactly how he acted in our meeting,” Corbin said. “As if we were not ‘regular students.’ As if we were asking too much.”

Ronald A. Crutcher, the university president, issued a statement to the campus community Friday afternoon. Crutcher, who is retiring in the summer, is the university’s first African American president. He has voiced support for the trustees’ decision to keep the Ryland name on an academic building and the Freeman name on a dormitory. But he expressed regret over what happened at the March 26 meetings.

“We understand the hurt, dismay, and anger, and we are resolved to forging a path forward that demonstrates our collective commitment to UR’s shared values of equity, inclusivity, diversity, and ethical engagement,” Crutcher wrote.

“Those values have not been on display recently, including during the meetings held last week with faculty, staff, and students. The experience of those in attendance, especially one of our staff colleagues,” he continued, “was inconsistent with our stated values and expectations for our community. For that, I am truly sorry.”

Also on Friday, professors said, the faculty senate approved a motion to censure Queally for “his decisions regarding the renaming of Ryland and Freeman Halls, his disrespectful treatment of university employees, and his reference to White students as ‘regular students.’ ”

Queally had no immediate reply Friday evening to an email seeking comment on the censure motion and Crutcher’s statement.

In recent years, responding to mass movements for racial justice, colleges and universities around the country have been reckoning with their past and unearthing painful new information. Johns Hopkins University, for example, disclosed this year that its namesake benefactor had been an enslaver. Hopkins leaders do not support renaming the university.

But elsewhere, many schools have renamed buildings and removed plaques and memorials seen as honoring figures who promoted white supremacy. Richmond’s approach is different. Its leaders have sought to keep the Ryland and Freeman names but add context to them, saying that is the best way to tell the full and often painful history of the university.

But many faculty and students are adamantly opposed to that approach and are protesting in various ways, severing extracurricular connections to university activities through a step they call “disaffiliation.”