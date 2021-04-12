A Knoxville Police Department officer was injured after being “struck at least one time” but his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, police said. The officer was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Knoxville police said that at 3:15 p.m. they responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on a report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school. “Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired,” the police said.

One male was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another person was detained for further investigation.

Police said the investigation would be led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which they said is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident initially. By midafternoon, students who were not involved had been released to their families.

“We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible,” Knoxville Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said Monday afternoon on Twitter.

In 1997, Austin-East was designated as a performing arts magnet school.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) acknowledged the situation at the school, calling it “a very difficult and tragic situation.”

The incident follows a deadly several months in the area. Since January, four Knoxville teens died by gunfire, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. That includes a 15-year-old who was accidentally shot by another teenager in January and a 16-year-old who was fatally shot in February while driving home from school. A 15-year-old girl was found shot outside her home, the newspaper said.