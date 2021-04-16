In early August, Falwell was put on leave after he posted on social media a picture of himself holding a beverage and standing with an unrelated pregnant woman. Both had their zippers partially down, and Falwell joked that the drink was “a prop only.”
Later that month he agreed to resign after news reports emerged about a young man Falwell and his wife, Rebecca Falwell, had befriended who allegedly was sexually connected to the couple. Falwell has said that his wife had a brief affair with the man.
Now Liberty contends that Falwell failed to return university-owned computers, devices and confidential information to Liberty and that he failed to disclose to the university alleged threats of extortion he had received in connection with potential personal scandals.
“Falwell Jr.'s actions in breaching the fiduciary duty he owed to Liberty were willful and wanton and disregarded the rights of Liberty,” the university’s suit said.
Neither Falwell nor lawyers who have recently represented offered an immediate response Friday afternoon to emails, text messages and phone calls seeking comment.
Liberty declined to comment on the suit.