A memorial will be constructed near the bus stop where Collins’s life was taken, U-Md. President Darryll J. Pines said at a racial justice symposium on Friday. More details about the memorial’s design and its construction timeline will be revealed later, school officials said.

Collins’s parents, Richard and Dawn Collins, said at the event they were thankful to collaborate with both U-Md. and Bowie State to honor their son, who came from a long tradition of military service.

“Witnessing our son taking that oath of office as second lieutenant was the proudest day of my life,” said Dawn Collins. “It was Richard’s dream to serve this country and he hoped to one day be a general officer, and we were so proud of his decision to serve in the United States Army.”

Collins was visiting friends on the College Park campus when he was attacked the morning of May 20, 2017, shortly after he was sworn into the Army.

His killer, former U-Md. student Sean Urbanski, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019. But a judge dismissed a hate crime charge, ruling that prosecutors had not proved Collins’s race was the sole reason he was murdered, despite racist content Urbanski had on his phone and his membership in the Facebook group “Alt-Reich: Nation.”

Collins was posthumously promoted to first lieutenant. His black graduation gown was draped over a chair at what would have been his graduation ceremony.

In the years since Collins’s murder, Student activists have repeatedly called on U-Md. to honor the Bowie State student with a physical memorial. After Urbanski was sentenced to life in prison in January, Pines told the campus that officials were working with the Collins family to find a location.

An approximate location near the College Park bus stop was revealed Friday, at an event hosted by U-Md. and Bowie State’s Social Justice Alliance, which was formed last fall to further research on racism and social injustices.

Officials at the event also named the first recipient of a scholarship named in Collins’s honor: Joshua Winston, a junior and Army ROTC member who transferred to U-Md. after graduating from Montgomery College.