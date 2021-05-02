In-person graduations have come to represent a return to normalcy students and families have been craving for more than a year. But among the five largest universities in the District, GWU stands out.
The decision to remain virtual came after weeks of surveying the graduating class, the majority of which indicated they would rather wait to have a traditional ceremony on the National Mall, said M. Brian Blake, the university’s provost. He said the venue could only accommodate about 4,000 people at a time this year, due to the pandemic, instead of the usual crowd of about 30,000.
Blake said university leaders considered holding smaller, in-person events, but it was not what students wanted.
“As a provost, I want to have an in-person ceremony as well,” Blake said. “Every decision we make in the pandemic has been just, you know, excruciating.”
But some students contend their views are not being reflected in the university’s decisions. Many students had hoped to graduate in a traditional ceremony after a challenging year.
“I’m pretty devastated,” said Albina Galimullina, a psychology major who said she has loved GWU since her first year on campus. “The last year and a half has been so terrible. We’ve lost our senior year, we’ve lost a lot of our junior year, and it’s like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.”
A group of GWU parents has vowed not to make donations to the school because of its decision to cancel in-person graduation. One parent suggested hosting the ceremony at Nationals Park, but a university official said the school would have needed to reserve the stadium before the season started, according to an email reviewed by The Washington Post.
Days later, Georgetown University unveiled plans to host its commencement ceremony, in person, at the baseball stadium.
Blake did not explain why the official provided the parent with that answer but said he was aware of the ongoing debate over whether the university should hold graduation at a place other than its traditional spot on the Mall.
“Our students, they weighed in early and majority said they want to have it on the Mall,” Blake said. The university plans to host an in-person event for the classes of 2020 and 2021 on the Mall when it’s safe, officials said.
Kalyn Womack, who is graduating from the university’s journalism and mass communication program, said she understood why she couldn’t graduate in person this year. But that sentiment started to change as GWU’s neighbors in the District shared commencement plans.
“I was just like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’ ” Womack said. “That was kind of like shoving the knife in further, to see all of the other schools accommodating students.”
Elsewhere in the District, American University’s commencement exercises will span three weekends, beginning with the class of 2021, then last year’s graduates, who have been invited to partake in a makeup ceremony. To limit the size of the crowd, graduates are not allowed to bring guests.
Howard University will also enforce a no-guest policy when graduates cross the stage this month. Catholic University plans to hold its ceremony at FedEx Field in Maryland, where Washington’s football team plays, which will allow each graduate to bring four guests, officials said.
The universities will also broadcast the ceremonies online or air additional virtual programs for graduates and guests who cannot attend in person.
But as graduation day nears, not every GWU student is disappointed.
“Personally, I don’t feel safe right now, to go sit on the National Mall with thousands of people, especially if families are going to be coming in,” said Grace Bautista, who is graduating with a degree in American studies. “I don’t want to put other people in the District at risk, especially given not everyone is vaccinated yet.”
District officials said colleges and universities can hold in-person ceremonies as long as crowd sizes are limited and guests adhere to safety guidelines, such as social distancing. But virtual events continue to be encouraged.
While coronavirus caseloads in the District have fallen over the last several weeks, the pandemic is far from over, experts warn.
“The point of graduation is really to be with your friends and celebrate your achievements with the people you’ve gotten to know for the past four years,” Bautista said. “I’m happy to watch a PowerPoint as long as people don’t get sick and die.”
The university is setting up areas on campus for graduation photos, and Blake said this year’s ceremony will be more interactive than the last. Graduates have been mailed packages stuffed with university branded gifts, as well as a medal, graduation cap and confetti.
“ok gw, this was a cute surprise,” conceded Tevon Blair, who is graduating with a master’s degree in media and strategic communication, and tweeted photos of his graduation package.
Blair said he and his peers are making the best of the circumstances. The Black Graduate Student Association is purchasing Kente-cloth graduation stoles for students with the words “Black Grads Matter,” he said.
“We’re just trying to find some joy,” he said.