Bill Conway is a trustee of the university and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group investment firm. He and his wife, Joanne, are also major supporters of nursing programs at nearby Trinity Washington University and other institutions.
The latest gift, Catholic said, will support scholarships for 160 nursing students over the next five years.
Bill Conway said in a statement that he and his wife want to help educate 20,000 nurses in the United States.
“The quality of the nursing students at Catholic University is outstanding,” Bill Conway said. “With the increasing need for nurses nationwide, we are thrilled with the impact graduates are having in health settings here in Washington, D.C., and all over the country.”
With backing from the Conways, a new nursing and science building is scheduled to open at Catholic in 2024.
“Our Conway School of Nursing has long been a source of great pride to the University. We are so grateful to Bill and Joanne for all they have done to contribute to its success,” Catholic President John Garvey said in a statement. “I am confident that the Conway School will become the gold standard for nursing education in this country.”