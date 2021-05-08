This weekend, roughly 1,450 AU graduates are expected to cross the stage. About 600 former students from the Class of 2020 will participate in makeup ceremonies next weekend, and exercises for 400 law students will take place May 23.
The Saturday event provided a glimpse into the inner workings of a pandemic graduation, where universities provide school-branded face masks and students share hand sanitizer.
Samantha Liptak, 21, was among those who returned to campus to collect her degree this weekend. She waved goodbye to her family, who waited outside the arena. The university, to limit the size of the crowd, enforced a no-guest policy.
“I’m excited that I, at least, get to have this,” said Liptak, who double-majored in journalism and environmental studies. “I gave this place so much of my money, so much of my time, so much of my effort.”
A year ago, even a limited ceremony like the one AU hosted would have been unimaginable. Last spring’s graduation was abruptly upended by the coronavirus, and seniors watched virtual ceremonies from home.
After the pandemic continued, Keriayn Reddick, 24, didn’t think she would be able to cross the stage with her master’s degree in ethics, peace and human rights.
“I’m just super excited,” Reddick said while taking pictures on the university’s quad hours before her ceremony, for the School of International Service, was set to take place.
Reddick finished her program online and flew into the District from New Orleans to make it for the ceremony. “I wanted to be around my classmates,” she said, adding that her family will watch online.
Elsewhere in the District, Howard University hosted an in-person ceremony for undergraduates in its football stadium Saturday morning. Wayne A.I. Frederick, the university’s president, acknowledged the socially distant ceremony wasn’t what many had hoped for.
“But commencement never was intended to be the end of your Howard journey,” Frederick said, “just the closing of one chapter and the beginning of the next.”
Georgetown University will hold an in-person commencement at Nationals Park later this month. Catholic University will host graduates at FedEx Field in Maryland, home of the Washington Football Team. George Washington University has planned a virtual ceremony.
As they waited outside AU’s Bender Arena for Saturday’s ceremony, film majors, budding journalists, and future teachers lined up in royal blue gowns. Tape had been placed on the ground to keep the graduates six feet away from each other, but some skirted the boundary for group selfies and hugs.
Others spent the final moments before the ceremony with family. Adriana Navarro, who traveled from Puerto Rico to attend the event, blew kisses to her father on FaceTime.
Vanessa Montalbano, who studied journalism and sociology, took last-minute photos with her family. Her parents planned to watch the ceremony on their phones.
“Just follow the line in front of you!” a university official called out to the line of graduates. They fixed their hoods and straightened their caps as the sound of bagpipes blared from the arena’s speakers.
Inside a mostly empty arena, the graduates were called to the stage to pose for photos with university officials, including President Sylvia M. Burwell, and, finally, to shift the white tassels dangling from their caps from left to right.
After a tumultuous year, many graduates were just happy to be back on campus.
“It feels like closure, in a way,” said Montalbano, who said she hadn’t stepped foot on the campus since March 2020. “It’s nice that we were actually able to have this sense of closing this chapter.”