Damani Piggott, an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Hopkins, will oversee the Thomas Scholars initiative. In the work, Piggott said, he sees something of his own path. He graduated from Morehouse with a bachelor’s degree in biology and Spanish, then earned a PhD and doctor of medicine degree, or MD, from Yale University. Piggott recalled that he came to Morehouse without a strong understanding of the STEM fields. With prodding and encouragement from the faculty there, he said, “they really opened up the world of science to me.”