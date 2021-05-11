The Biden administration will release a final rule Tuesday revising a Trump-era policy that narrowed student eligibility for emergency grant aid provided through the stimulus packages. Congress has earmarked $35 billion in emergency aid since last spring for students facing housing, employment and food insecurities, but left it to the Education Department to flesh out the terms.
After confusing and conflicting guidance, DeVos issued a rule in June asserting that only those who can participate in federal student aid programs can receive money. It shut out undocumented and international students as well as those with defaulted student loans or minor drug convictions.
Although the Education Department later backed off on applying the rule to students in the latter group, it still viewed undocumented and international students as ineligible. The Trump administration said a 1996 welfare reform law bars those groups from receiving public aid.
Higher education leaders and advocacy groups argued that the broad language of the stimulus legislation left open a window for colleges to help undocumented students receiving immigration benefits under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program for immigrants brought to the United States as children.
The Biden administration agrees.
The Education Department said the final rule better reflects the intent of Congress and makes clear that emergency aid can support all students who are or were enrolled in college during the pandemic. The rule applies to all three rounds of stimulus funding, according to the department.
“What this does is really simplify the definition of a student,” Cardona said. “It makes it easier for colleges to administer the program and get the money in the hands of students sooner.”
Many colleges and universities have been using their own institutional funds to lend a hand to undocumented and international students, but they have said the demand outpaces the supply.
Cardona discussed expanding student eligibility during a call about the release of the third installment of stimulus funding for colleges and universities, roughly $36 billion. Altogether, the federal government has provided a total of $76 billion to support higher education and college students during the pandemic.