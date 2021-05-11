After losing their cases, they were kicked out of school entirely, forfeiting the entire academic semester and $16,000 of tuition each, which the school will not refund, according to parents’ interviews with local media.
“These beautiful young ladies who are honors students have had a full academic year stripped away and their paths broken of their higher education for alleged covid violations,” one of the parents told ABC’ affiliate WCVB TV.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Teresa, the mother of another suspended student who only identified by first name, told CBS Boston.
The families of the three students have hired a lawyer and are planning to file a lawsuit against the university over the suspension, reports said.
Throughout the pandemic campus outbreaks have prompted aggressive efforts by universities and local officials to curb the transmission, in some cases fueling tensions in college towns, cities and campuses across the country, from San Diego, the city of Athens to several college campuses in Virginia.
Other universities implemented stringent rules to prevent such outbreaks.
The university said the students were repeatedly warned about campus regulations and the possible sanctions — including suspension — they would face if they failed to comply.
“Expectations regarding students’ responsibility to follow public health protocols, and the consequences for failing to do so, were clearly communicated to students before and throughout the spring semester, and students were updated regularly as conditions changed,” the school said in a written statement to The Washington Post.
The university also declined to share more details, saying it is not allowed to comment on particular student cases, but added its regulations were driven by public health concerns.
Sanctions for violating covid restrictions are determined “based on the severity of the infraction,” the university said, adding that more than 10 students have been suspended for attending large or small parties on the weekend of March 6-7, when the campus had implemented “high-risk” protocols due to a surge in positive covid-19 cases in February.
Of the more than 1,000 cases of violations this spring period, no student was suspended for merely not wearing a mask, the university said.
The controversy over the students’ suspension comes following months of covid-related turmoil in the university, which moved school officials to change rules and restrictions accordingly.
Following the February surge, university officials told students — including the 5,000 living in campus and an estimated 8,000 at off-campus residences, they needed to “self-sequester.”
In-person classes were suspended and students were told not to leave their dorm rooms or homes “except to get meals,” adding that they were required to take covid tests twice a week.
Students were also forbidden to travel from campus or outside the surrounding area.
Violations to these covid safety protocols could lead to sanctions including “suspension and removal from campus housing,” a February statement said, adding there were 70 cases of violations under review.
Later that month Brandi Hephner LaBanc, vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement that their efforts to curb the spread of the virus were effective as positivity rates had fallen considerably.
As a result, many campus activities were able to resume, including in-person classes, but LaBanc underlined that the strict restrictions and guidelines for students remained in place.
The crowd of mostly unmasked individuals was dispersed and citations were issued to the hosts.
“This selfish and disrespectful attitude contributes to the spread of the virus and puts all of us at risk,” LaBanc wrote, adding that the students who had attended or hosted the party would be issued interim suspensions, and those who lived on campus, would be required to move out.
“I regret this is where we have arrived, but the university must act to support the needs and wants of the greater student body and the larger community,” the statement said.
The outraged parents have claimed a double standard was being applied by the university as there had been other instances where students violated the same covid rules in place without being subject to the same punishment.
In April, members of the university’s hockey team held a celebration after it won the NCAA championship, with some students who appeared to not be wearing masks.
In a written statement, the university told The Post that it was “regrettable” that UMass hockey players appeared unmasked, but argued this gathering took place later in the semester when covid-19 positivity rates were “much lower” and the university protocols had been loosened.
Most of the supporters gathered on campus were wearing masks, the university added.
State Sen. Barry Finegold called the sanction “huge” in relation to the alleged rule violation, WCVB reported.
“University of Massachusetts Amherst, by suspending them, that is a cost to these families of $16,000. That is a huge, hefty penalty for not wearing a mask,” he said.
