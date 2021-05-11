There is much to account for when it comes to what our children have lost in this last year: connections to their peers, the myriad social interactions that animate a school every day, important milestone experiences such as attending grade-level promotions and proms, hours immersed in a setting surrounded by books and academic references, as well as the people many have lost across their communities to covid-19. The mental health of our students, their families and all who work in education cannot be sidelined here, either.