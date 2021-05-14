A survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center in 2020 found that 51 percent of American adults were able to identify the three branches of the federal government. Its 2019 survey found that some 40 percent thought people in the United States illegally had no rights. Over the last several decades, less than a quarter of students in Grades 8 and 12 have demonstrated proficiency on the test covering basic civic knowledge on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.