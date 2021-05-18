LeBlanc, in a message to the university’s community, said it is time to think about GWU’s long-term future as the campus prepares to reopen in the fall.
“The course of my presidency was disrupted by the pandemic that had to become the priority over the last 14 months; the next 14 months need to be largely focused on a transition to the 'new normal’ and to completing some key initiatives,” LeBlanc wrote.“
The decision comes as the board of trustees conducts a review of LeBlanc’s first four years in office.
“We are grateful for President LeBlanc’s leadership and dedication to strengthening GW at its core,” said Grace Speights, chair of the board, in a statement. “He navigated the challenges of a pandemic with a commitment to the safety and well-being of our campus community and worked to promote diversity and improve the student experience throughout his term.”