Mimi Chapman, a professor of social work who is chair of the faculty at Chapel Hill, said it is “exceedingly rare” for the board not to ratify a tenure recommendation from the university. The process of tenure review is lengthy and rigorous, Chapman said, moving through various levels of faculty and administrative input. Chapman said many professors were disheartened at the outcome in this case. “To do this is to send a very disparaging message to the faculty,” Chapman said.