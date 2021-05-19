But she won’t have the job-security privilege of tenure, even though the journalism faculty supported that designation. The roadblock, apparently, was the university’s board of trustees, for reasons that remain unclear.
“When her case was presented, the Board of Trustees did not act on tenure, and she was offered a five-year fixed-term contract by the university,” Susan King, dean of the journalism school, wrote Sunday in an email to the faculty.
King wrote that Hannah-Jones would have an option to be reviewed for tenure within five years. “The Board of Trustees has the authority to approve all tenured (lifetime) appointments,” King wrote. “I was told the board was worried about a non-academic entering the university with this designation.”
Hannah-Jones holds a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from UNC. She also was named a 2017 MacArthur Fellow — an honor commonly known as the “genius grant” — and was elected this year to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Hannah-Jones did not immediately respond Wednesday to email and telephone messages seeking comment.
King’s staff said she was not available Wednesday for comment. But the dean issued a statement praising Hannah-Jones. “While I am disappointed that the appointment is without tenure,” King said, “there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that she will be a star faculty member.”
The 1619 Project has drawn criticism from conservative groups for its attempt to reframe the country’s history, starting with the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in colonial Virginia and then examining how the development of slavery influenced the nation in subsequent generations. Some prominent historians have also raised objections to how the project portrayed President Abraham Lincoln’s views on race and the weight it gave to the role of slavery as a factor behind the Revolutionary War.
But the project has shone a spotlight on long-standing shortcomings in how American schools have taught about slavery, and it continues to resonate with many people who see it as a spark for vital discussions about history at a time of racial reckoning nationwide.
Whether or how the debate over the 1619 Project influenced the trustees is unclear. Richard Y. Stevens, the chair of the board, and R. Gene Davis Jr., the vice chair, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
NC Policy Watch, an outlet connected to a left-leaning research and advocacy organization, quoted an unnamed trustee in reporting that politics played a role in the board’s thinking.
Journalism faculty at UNC were irate.
“The failure to offer Hannah-Jones tenure with her appointment as a Knight chair unfairly moves the goalposts and violates long-standing norms and established processes relating to tenure and promotion at UNC Chapel Hill,” numerous Hussman faculty members wrote in a post on Medium. “The two immediately preceding Knight chairs in our School received tenure upon appointment.”
The professors added: “We demand explanations from the university’s leadership at all levels.”
Deb Aikat, an associate professor of journalism and one of those who signed the statement, added in an interview that ideological divides often shape the governance of public higher education in North Carolina: “This is not like I’m telling you a little secret,” Aikat said. “You know it. I know it. … There has been political interference.”
Joel G. Curran, a university spokesman, said confidentiality rules concerning personnel matters barred him from discussing any details of how the employment arrangement was reached. “It’s a hire the Hussman school has made,” Curran said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming her when she comes to campus for the fall term.”
Mimi Chapman, a professor of social work who is chair of the faculty at Chapel Hill, said it is “exceedingly rare” for the board not to ratify a tenure recommendation from the university. The process of tenure review is lengthy and rigorous, Chapman said, moving through various levels of faculty and administrative input. Chapman said many professors were disheartened at the outcome in this case. “To do this is to send a very disparaging message to the faculty,” Chapman said.
Alberto Ibargüen, president of the Knight Foundation, which endowed the faculty chair Hannah-Jones will hold, said in a statement that the foundation would not seek to dictate any tenure decisions at UNC. But he said the foundation would “urge the trustees of the University of North Carolina to reconsider their decision within the timeframe of our agreement.”