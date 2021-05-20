The announcement comes as school officials continue to plan to reopen campus next semester.
“As we have said previously, our planning assumes that the overwhelming majority of our community will be fully vaccinated this fall, allowing us to return to in-person instruction, research and residential life,” university leaders said in an email to students and employees.
Virginia’s flagship university joins a growing list of public campuses that are mandating vaccines, most of which are in Democrat-led states, exposing a partisan divide between schools that will enforce vaccine mandates and those that will not.
So far, it appears that no flagship universities in states that carried President Donald Trump in his 2020 reelection bid are mandating the vaccine, according to an analysis by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Virginia’s decision comes after officials spent weeks weighing the legal implications of requiring coronavirus vaccines. Some schools have been hesitant to enact such measures because, unlike other vaccines that are mandated on campuses, the drugs that protect against the coronavirus currently have emergency-use authorization — not full approval — from the Food and Drug Administration.
But that could soon change. Pfizer and BioNTech — which has distributed more than 184 million doses of its vaccine throughout the United States — filed a request for full approval earlier this month.