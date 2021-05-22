“There’s an African proverb that if you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together. And that’s really like the most perfect way I could put my experience. This honor is definitely a reflection of the constant support that I’ve had from family, from teachers, my guidance counselors, coaches, friends, all of that,” Otitigbe-Dangerfield said. “And I think sometimes, you don’t learn early enough how important it is to develop a cohort of allies of people in your corner that can offer you a perspective that you don’t see yourself and then also advocate for you and let you know of opportunities. Because I honestly didn’t do this alone at all.”