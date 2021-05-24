“These scholarships will transform the lives and careers of many of our students, students who choose Howard law because of our commitment to racial justice,” said Danielle Holley-Walker, dean of Howard’s law school. “These scholarships will relieve student debt and allow our law students to pursue their careers in service to their communities.”
Four students will be named Greene Public Service Scholars annually, a distinction that includes a three-year, full-tuition scholarship, summer placements at large law firms, mentorship opportunities and access to lectures on public interest law.
The first cohort will be named this fall. Officials hope the scholarships will encourage more students to enter fields that serve the public.
“Our hope is that these funds help Howard University School of Law deepen its commitment to educating the best legal minds to work for underserved communities and fight for social justice,” said Chris McInerney, president and chief executive of the Jerome L. Greene Foundation. “The Greene Public Service Scholars will acquire advocacy skills, public interest experience and benefit from exposure to lawyers who have contributed to civil and human rights by deploying the law for positive social change.”
Officials said the grant will help address the dearth of Black lawyers — just 5 percent of all attorneys in the U.S. are Black, according to the American Bar Association — particularly in the public interest field.
Many students enter law school with plans to work in the public service sector, but change course, Howard officials said. Salaries in the field have not caught up with the growing cost of law school tuition — about $35,000 a year at Howard.
Public defenders and local prosecuting attorneys, as well as those who work in civil legal services or at public interest organizations, have the lowest median entry-level salaries and earn the smallest raises, compared to lawyers in other fields, according to the most recent data from the National Association for Law Placement.
The median starting salary at a public interest organization is about $50,000. Meanwhile, attorneys starting out in the private sector can earn up $190,000 their first year, data from NALP show.