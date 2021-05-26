It also emerged last week that a trustee named Charles G. “Chuck” Duckett had raised questions to the university’s senior leadership about a tenure proposal for Hannah-Jones several months ago and asked to postpone the matter. The proposal, according to board chair Richard Y. Stevens, did not come to the board for a vote. Faculty, students and others accused the trustees of playing politics with the proposal, suggesting that conservative forces opposed to the views of history underlying the 1619 Project had waged a campaign against giving tenure to Hannah-Jones.