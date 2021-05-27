A spokesperson for Lincoln Junior High declined to answer questions from The Washington Post about who wrote the yearbook captions, what the school’s vetting and oversight process is for yearbook content, or how many families complained.
In a Monday letter to families at the school, Principal Josh Thompson apologized for the content and said the mistakes do not represent the school’s values.
“Bentonville Schools strives to maintain neutrality when referencing political topics. Contrarily, the current events section of the yearbook contains inaccurate information along with images and captions that are both biased and political,” Thompson wrote.
Parents primarily objected to protests over George’s Floyd’s murder last May being contrasted with the Capitol siege, and a photo of a victorious-looking Trump that was accompanied by the inaccurate caption, “President Trump WAS NOT impeached.”
“You see the first picture of a mostly Caucasian crowd waving the flags in front of, obviously, a government building and the pictures entitled ‘Trump supporters protesting at the capitol,'” Yoni Warfield, a parent at LJHS told local station KNWA-TV on Monday. “Then you see a picture — a more violent looking picture — of a car flipped over, flames in the background, mostly people of color entitled, 'Black Lives Matter riots.’”
According to images of the “Current Events” section of the yearbook, one photo showed a crowd of mostly Black men next to an overturned car with a caption reading, “Black Lives Matter riots Started in Minneapolis in may of 2020.” A photo on the opposite page showed mostly White men surrounding the U.S. Capitol with the caption, “Trump supporters protesting at the capitol.”
In reality, Trump was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives on Feb. 13. The Senate voted to acquit Trump by 57-43, falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority required for a conviction. Researchers have found that most of the uprisings after George Floyd’s murder were nonviolent (and that violence was usually perpetrated by counter protesters); and federal prosecutors have thus far filed more than 600 felony charges that include assault of an officer, conspiracy, trespassing and obstruction of an official proceeding in connection with the Capitol riot.
Objections to yearbook content aren’t unusual, but more often complaints deal with students, parents and school administrators clashing over free speech and boundaries of propriety rather than basic facts of history. Days before Lincoln Junior High’s yearbooks were released, a Florida high school angered students and parents by digitally altering photos of female students to hide their chest.
Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel for the Student Press Law Center, which represents students in free speech issues that arise from student-run publications like school newspapers and yearbooks, said the unusual nature of the past year is already presenting challenges, particularly when referencing issues like Black Lives Matter, the Capitol riot and coronavirus mask rules.
“As I’ve been telling students and advisers that call to report these problems, the 2020-21 yearbooks they are publishing are not like most yearbooks, which tend to sit on bookshelves as the years pass, referenced only occasionally by their classmates,” Hiestand wrote in an email to The Post. “These yearbooks are part of a historical event. They capture a moment in time from a unique perspective that will likely be studied and examined for years to come.”
Lincoln Junior High’s principal said the administration will evaluate its vetting process for yearbook content and that the school would offer to refund the $35 cost of the yearbook.
