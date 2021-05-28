John Garvey, the university’s president, said he is confident most of the community will get vaccinated on its own before the fall semester starts, rendering the types of mandates seen at neighboring schools unnecessary. “We found that 70 percent of the community had already been vaccinated with at least one shot, and this was nearly a month ago,” said Garvey, referencing a recent universitywide survey that garnered about 2,500 responses. “It was clear we would get to 80, 85 percent in a couple of months.”