Lawmakers across the D.C. region cite rising vaccination rates and fewer incidents of the coronavirus in easing restrictions. Still, the proportion of cases involving Black residents is increasing and the unvaccinated remain at a heightened risk for infection.
“We are closer to a more normal life than we have been in the past 14 months,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Friday — the day the state removed all limits on business capacity and social distancing — at an event in Alexandria with President Biden. “And I don’t know about for you, but for me that feels really good.”
Officials at the University of Virginia cited the statewide guidance this week when it moved to eliminate caps on in-person gatherings and end its social distancing restrictions. Students, faculty and staff can also stop completing health check-ins, a measure the university used to monitor potential coronavirus cases.
The changes — announced Thursday and enacted Friday — were a welcome surprise for students including Ceci Cain, student council vice president for administration.
“It definitely did seem very abrupt, but mostly I think it’s relief and excitement because numbers are looking really good right now,” Cain said. But she added it will take time for many students to adjust.
“A lot of people are nervous about transitioning back to in-person things,” she said. “It’s nerve-racking and exciting.”
U-Md. is following Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) in eliminating social distancing and capacity limits. Classrooms, residence halls, dining areas and most other campus facilities will return to normal, Spyridon S. Marinopoulos, the university’s health center director, said in a message to the campus on Thursday.
But in a departure from state- and countywide decisions to eliminate mask mandates in most settings, unvaccinated people at U-Md. will still be required to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces and at crowded outdoor gatherings, officials said.
“It is essential for us to be mindful that, while we have made great strides, the pandemic is not over,” Marinopoulos said. “As restrictions in and surrounding our community relax, those who are not vaccinated will be more likely to become infected.”
The changes mark a major turning point for universities, where officials sometimes enforced stricter rules than local lawmakers in an effort to prevent mass outbreaks of the virus. Campuses, where students live in close quarters and are prone to gathering, proved to be the perfect breeding ground for crises.
Throughout the pandemic, university leaders assured students their lives would return to normal if they followed safety protocols and got vaccinated. It appears that time could arrive soon.
In Norfolk, the easing of covid-related restrictions at Old Dominion University means that the buzz of campus life is returning. High school bands were practicing outdoors Friday in the football stadium for an upcoming event, university President John R. Broderick said.
“That in itself is something I haven’t heard sitting in this office for over 15, 16 months,” Broderick said. “Just the sounds of a college campus.”
Broderick will be retiring in a few weeks after 13 years as president of the 23,000-student public university. He said the campus has been, until lately, eerily quiet. On May 19, the university rescinded indoor and outdoor mask and social distancing requirements for faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated against covid-19.
The first session of summer school has started, Broderick said, with a fair number of students living on campus, and he expects activities to ramp up as the fall term approaches. “It’s going to come more and more to life, each and every day,” he said.
Broderick himself is fully vaccinated, but he said he still tends to wear a mask as a courtesy when he enters his office building.
While the rules are changing, officials acknowledge adjustments will take time. In Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University is excluding fully vaccinated people from its mask policy “when physical distancing guidelines can be maintained,” but urged the community to respect those who continue to mask up anyway.
Elsewhere in Virginia, George Mason University is moving slower than some of its neighbors. The Fairfax campus, with more than 37,000 students, will lift mask requirements on Saturday for fully vaccinated individuals in most settings, but enforce a three-foot social distancing rule through at least the end of the summer.
School officials said they expect to remove the distancing mandate in the fall, once the campus’s vaccination rate surpasses 80 percent.
University President Gregory Washington reported just one active case of the virus at the school this week. But in a message to the community, he stressed the situation is fragile.
“We have just completed one of the most challenging times in the history of George Mason University,” he wrote. “Let’s keep working together to keep Mason safe.”
Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.