Capt. Brian Hall, a school resource officer for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, told WRAL that school fights happen often, but that a parent being involved “kind of took it to whole 'nother level.”
Community members are demanding swift answers and accountability from the district and local authorities about how such a violent attack could take place on school property.
“This absolutely shatters the sense of security,” Misty Reagan, the mother of a student at Southern Guilford High, told WRAL. “I absolutely cannot comprehend the amount of evil that it takes for someone to get in a car and drive across the county [and do this].”
Charges are expected to be announced on Monday or Tuesday and all those involved have agreed to turn themselves in, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Lori Poag, confirmed to WGHP Fox 8.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The group attack is believed to be connected to another fight that happened at a bus stop on Monday, and a 16-year-old girl who attends the high school may have helped put the attack in motion, Hall told local stations.
That girl, who was involved in the Monday fight, assembled a group of others to retaliate against the 14-year-old student, Hall told WRAL.
She propped open a door at the high school to let in the others, who arrived in two separate cars, he told the news station. She then allegedly led them to an upstairs classroom to their target.
In a video posted on social media by Take Back Our Schools — GCS, a group of county residents trying to bar for-profit-businesses from entering schools, a small crowd of people wearing face masks are seen gathering in a corner. One person punches the victim’s back while others pull her hair.
The attackers kicked and stomped on the teen before being forced out of the classroom by school staff, leaving her on the ground before the video cuts off.
A school resource officer was able to stop the students and the woman in the parking lot to get their names before they left school grounds, according to Hall.
Authorities say they located all those who were involved in the ambush that day. Nonetheless, parents of students at the school where the fight happened weren’t notified about what took place until the following school day, WFMY reported.
A Guilford County Schools spokesperson told the outlet the school’s principal spoke to students who were in the classroom before they left that day and that a school lockdown wasn’t necessary since the weapons-free fight was over in about 45 seconds.
Guilford County Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The mother and the 18-year-old are expected to be charged with misdemeanor assault, inciting a riot and first-degree trespassing while the six minor students will be charged on a juvenile petition, WGHP Fox 8 reported.
Students who aren’t Southern Guilford High students could face first-degree trespassing charges, Hall told WRAL.
Disciplinary action from the school district is also an option, a district spokesperson told the station.
The attacked teen girl didn’t suffer any major injuries but did endure cuts and bruises to her face, Hall told local outlets.
Some teachers and a school resource officer responded to the event but didn’t have time to prevent the attack, which reinforces the need for officers to be in school, Hall told WGHP Fox 8.
“My first emotion is just sadness, honestly,” Hall told WRAL. “That students believe, A, that that’s an appropriate way to handle their problems with each other, but, B, that they would think that the school is the appropriate place to do that.”
