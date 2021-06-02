Gilbert told The Post that the boy, who is reportedly 6-feet-5 and 280 pounds, injured his shoulder May 19 and that he skipped practice the next day. When the teen showed up May 24 to the voluntary strength and conditioning session, Gilbert said the player was ordered to sit in a chair in the middle of the school’s gym. Then, Wattley, who has been at the school for two years, allegedly gave him an ultimatum: Eat the pepperoni pizza for skipping practice or his teammates would face additional drills.