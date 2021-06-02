Gilbert told The Washington Post on Wednesday that the 17-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was verbally assaulted by the coaches and faced pressure from his peers to eat the pizza despite his religious beliefs.
Wattley and assistant coaches Badre El Bardawil, Cade Brodie, Joshua Grimsley, Romero Harris, Frank McLeod, Zachary Sweat and Tyler Thatcher were placed on paid administrative leave last week after the district’s superintendent became aware of the situation via a complaint, the Canton Repository reported.
Representatives with Canton City Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert told the Repository that the district was looking into the matter.
“It was a situation that deserves to be investigated so we’re going to investigate it,” Talbert told the paper.
Wattley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear whether he and the assistant coaches have attorneys.
Gilbert told The Post that the boy, who is reportedly 6-feet-5 and 280 pounds, injured his shoulder May 19 and that he skipped practice the next day. When the teen showed up May 24 to the voluntary strength and conditioning session, Gilbert said the player was ordered to sit in a chair in the middle of the school’s gym. Then, Wattley, who has been at the school for two years, allegedly gave him an ultimatum: Eat the pepperoni pizza for skipping practice or his teammates would face additional drills.
The player’s refusal to eat the pizza also meant that his position on the team could be jeopardized, the Repository reported.
Because he is a Hebrew Israelite, the player allegedly told the coaches at least 10 times that he was forbidden to eat pork or pork residue, according to Gilbert. The coaches allowed the athlete to remove some of the pepperoni from the pizza, but the pork residue was still on the slices, the attorney said in Tuesday’s news conference.
The boy acquiesced, but reportedly was yelled at by assistant coaches and teammates as he ate the pizza. He later told his parents about what happened.
The student-athlete’s father, Kenny Walker, said in Tuesday’s news conference that his son felt angry, hurt and bothered by what happened. Walker, who said the family has not eaten pork since 2013, questioned the coaches.
“I felt disrespected,” Walker said.
Coaches and players should have known about the player’s dietary restrictions because he has refrained from eating pork at previous team meetings and meals, Gilbert told reporters. In addition to avoiding pork and pork residue, some Hebrew Israelites are vegans and also shun dairy, eggs and sugar.
James Pasch, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League’s Cleveland office, called the coaches’ actions “abhorrent.”
“For school coaches to reportedly force a student to eat food in violation of his religious beliefs is unacceptable [and] outrageous,” he tweeted. “This student deserved better; all students deserve better.”
Gilbert said he and the family would like to work something out with the school district as it wraps up its investigation, noting to The Post that the family has two years to take legal action under the statute of limitations. Talbert told the Repository that the district expects the investigation to conclude this week.
The family’s attorney added that the boy was undergoing counseling following the events last month.
“The family’s hurt by this. They’re hurt by this stupid act,” Gilbert said at the news conference. “It’s beyond comprehension.”
