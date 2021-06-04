It’s a defining moment for the Virginia university. While many institutions have been forced to reckon with historical names in recent years, few have an identity so closely tied to symbols of the past.
On Friday, the university announced that after a nearly year-long review of names, symbols and other elements of the campus, its Board of Trustees had concluded that there is broad support for advancing the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts — and no consensus on changing the name.
The school will rename and renovate Lee Chapel, university officials announced. The chapel has long been a formal gathering place and center of university traditions — and holds the family crypt for the general, a spot that is hallowed ground for some tourists who visit campus, and a jarring monument to a lost cause and racist iconography for others.
The board also announced a $225 million infusion of funding for scholarships, student support and curriculum development.
The school plans to establish a new academic center for the study of Southern race relations, culture and politics.
The board “acknowledged that the association with its namesakes can be painful to those who continue to experience racism,” according to a news release, and “repudiated racial injustice in any form and expressed regret for the University’s past veneration of the Confederacy and the fact that the university itself owned human beings and benefited from their forced labor and sale.”
The board noted that the name is “also associated with an exceptional liberal arts and legal education and common experiences and values that are independent of the personal histories of the two men,” and is a “source of strength.”
Will Dudley, the university’s president, acknowledged in a statement that some in the community will disagree with the board’s stance.
“Debate regarding our communal aspirations is healthy,” Dudley wrote. “Undertaken constructively, it improves our understanding of who we are, sharpens our vision of who we might become, and catalyzes positive change over time.”
But he joined the board in condemning racism, racial injustice and Confederate nostalgia. “Some things are not up for debate,” Dudley said.
Trent Merchant, a 1992 graduate who was part of a group of alumni who advocated for changing the name, called the board’s decision “just mind-blowing.”
“It puts the board in a position where they have to defend and rationalize why they think the university should be named after an unrepentant white supremacist who was a traitor — in 2021.
“Our position has been that names and symbols communicate your values to the rest of the world. I think what the board is saying is that the values of Robert E. Lee are still the values of the university. And that’s shameful. There’s no way to defend that.”
Tom Rideout, the president of the Generals Redoubt, an alumni group “dedicated to the preservation of the history, values, and traditions of Washington and Lee University,” according to its website, did not immediately comment.
Rideout recently sent a statement from the group to the News-Gazette in Lexington, Va., where W&L is located, writing that the renaming efforts are “simply wrong and potentially a death knell to one of the finest small liberal arts colleges in America. … Such action would destroy the reputation of the college and result in a devastating loss of top-flight students, annual fund contributions and future endowments.”
The private college has changed its name several times over its history. In 1776, it was renamed Liberty Hall. After George Washington gave the school a gift of stock in 1796 that saved it from financial ruin, it was renamed for him. Lee became president of the school after the Civil War, establishing its law school and making other changes.
Since 1870, when the faculty called for the school’s name to be changed to reflect the contributions Lee had made, the school has been known as Washington and Lee.
Over the years, the school’s legacy has been discussed numerous times, and symbols of the Confederacy have been minimized, removed or given historical context.
In recent years, those debates have intensified.
In 2017, after the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the school’s president created a commission on institutional history and community, charged with examining the school’s past and making recommendations. The group suggested multiple changes but did not recommend altering the name.
Then last year, after the killing of George Floyd, students, faculty and an alumni group called for dramatic change. That summer, 79 percent of faculty who voted endorsed a call to remove Lee’s name from the university.