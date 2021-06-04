The filing lists several instances: Pledges were allegedly forced to clean the fraternity house, quizzed on the organization’s history and made to eat raw onions for every wrong answer, taken on camping trips and beaten and forced to drink or take drugs. A week before Martinez died, the complaint says, each pledge was locked in a room with a woman rushing a campus sorority. The pair was handcuffed and the key was at the bottom of a vodka bottle they had to drain before being released.